Kuleba To Meet U.S. Secretary Of State Blinken In Kyiv On January 19

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv on Wednesday, January 19.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Blinken will visit Ukraine at Kuleba’s invitation.

According to the statement, the close coordination between Ukraine and the United States to deter Russia from further aggression will continue during the visit.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuleba and Blinken will hold talks on the further implementation of a comprehensive package for containing Russia, practical U.S. support for Ukraine, and active diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict.

Kuleba and Blinken also intend to discuss a wide range of issues involving a strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States in the areas of trade, investment, and security.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Blinken on Wednesday.

A source in the Office of the President of Ukraine said that this meeting was not planned and that Blinken's visit was spontaneous.