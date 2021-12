Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the creation of the first coherent foreign policy strategy the main achievement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2021.

Kuleba said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Foreign Ministry, on behalf of the President, created the first integral strategy of foreign policy in 30 years of independence. The strategy for the first time structured our foreign policy, clearly balanced our interests and opportunities, and brought our policy to a new level, made it proactive," Kuleba said.

The minister stressed that Ukraine meets 2022 with the strongest international positions since independence.

Kuleba also called the creation of the Crimean platform another major achievement of the Foreign Ministry.

"This year we have brought the policy of de-occupation to a completely new level, both within Ukraine and in the international arena. We have managed to achieve a historic result against the resistance of Russia at all stages," the minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuleba called attracting investments one of the priority directions of Ukraine's foreign policy for 2022.

