President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed U.S. senators on the security situation around Ukraine.

The press service of the Presidential Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Congress, which included Senators Robert Portman, Chris Murphy, Jeanne Shaheen, Amy Klobuchar, Richard Blumenthal and Roger Wicker," the statement says.

The Head of State thanked the Congress of the United States of America for solidarity with the people of Ukraine against the backdrop of current security challenges.

“It is very important for Ukraine, for our people that you are with us today. This testifies to the unchanging bicameral, bipartisan support of our state, as well as its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the President said.

Zelenskyy informed U.S. senators on the security situation around Ukraine and steps that would help de-escalate and prevent further Russian aggression.

The Head of State noted the important role of the Congress in supporting the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine and deepening cooperation between the two states.

"We feel and receive effective assistance in the field of security in such a difficult time, a time of aggression from the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy stressed.

During the conversation, a unanimous position was expressed that the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline is a challenge for the energy security of Ukraine and Europe as a whole.

The President announced the need to prepare a preventive package of sanctions against Russia.

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that Russia continues to conduct an active campaign to passportize the population in the temporarily occupied territories, seeking to create a pretext for escalation under the guise of "protecting Russian citizens."

Topical issues of the internal political life of Ukraine were also raised.

The American senators expressed their unanimous support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, noted the full and unconditional right of the state to independently determine ways to ensure its own security.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 8, Zelenskyy called on the U.S. Senate to support a bill imposing sanctions on the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline.