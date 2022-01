Kuleba, Blinken Discuss Ukraine’s And U.S. Further Steps Before U.S. – Russia Talks

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed further steps of Ukraine and the United States before the upcoming United States-Russia negotiations.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has said this in its statement, Ukrainian news Agency reports.

According to the report, the parties noted mutual adherence to the diplomatic principle entitled “No agreements on Ukraine without Ukraine.”

Kuleba and Blinken also discussed further implementation of the complex package to constrain Russia from further aggression, in particular, tough economic sanctions against Russia and practical strengthening of defence capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 12, Brussels is planned to host a meeting of the Russia - NATO Council.

On January 13, Vienna will host standalone multilateral negotiations in the frames of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

