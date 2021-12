China's National Cultural Heritage Administration released five major archaeological discoveries dating back to the Neolithic Age at an online conference. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

These discoveries include one found in the city of Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province, which is large expanses of prehistorical rice paddies dating back around 4,500 to 6,700 years, said the administration.

The rice paddies prove that rice farming was an economic pillar in the transition from the Hemudu culture to the Liangzhu culture. It better explains the prehistoric socio-economic development and civilization process in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River, the administration said.

The four other discoveries comprise one relic site in Guangdong, two in Gansu, and one in Hebei.

