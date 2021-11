Since the end of August, border guards have found more than 170,000 invalid COVID certificates.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the video message of the State Border Guard Service on Facebook.

"We started working on document verification from August 21 and use the Save Border software. We have more than 400 devices, tablets, where the appropriate software is installed ... since the beginning of the event, we have checked 940,000 certificates, and 170,000 of them were found to be invalid," said the head of the department for organizing border control, Major General Yurii Lysiuk.

He also noted that over the past day, 10,000 QR codes were scanned.

The lion's share of these certificates was checked at checkpoints on the western border - almost 4,500, and at metropolitan airports - almost 5,000.

According to him, over the past day, 11 messages were submitted under Article 358 Part 4 (Forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps).

The sanctions of the article provide for a fine of up to 50 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens or arrest for up to 6 months, or restriction of freedom for up to 2 years.

Lysiuk also said that for those who enter Ukraine and intend to travel around the country, when crossing the border it is necessary to have a certificate, and if one has this certificate, there will be no problems.

In the absence of a certificate, the second rule comes into force - the installation of the Vdoma application, which must be shown to the border guard.

Already on the territory of Ukraine, within 72 hours, one needs to pass PCR or express tests.

"As for foreign citizens and stateless persons. In all cases, foreigners must have insurance certificates or policies that are issued by our Ukrainian insurance companies or foreign insurance companies registered in Ukraine. The next document that a foreigner must have is PCR or express test, if it is done 72 hours before crossing the border. Or a covid certificate, foreign or Ukrainian, which is recognized by WHO," he said.

Third position, if there are no relevant documents, the foreigner must install the Vdoma application.

Another feature that has been in effect since the beginning of August is the transit travel by foreigners and stateless persons through the territory of Ukraine.

If there are documents confirming that the foreigner will leave the territory of Ukraine within 48 hours, then one does not need to show the test and install the application.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the State Border Guard Service discovered a fake vaccination certificate in the possession of former Member of Parliament Savchenko (independent).

On November 16, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 18,668 over November 15 to 3,263,417, and the number of deaths increased by 769 over November 15 to 78,754; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 14.5%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 8.2%.

According to the report, as of the morning of November 17, a total of 3,263,417 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 78,754 deaths; 2,684,584 had recovered.

On November 16, a total of 18,668 new disease cases were recorded, 769 people died, and 20,211 people recovered.

Therefore, as of November 16, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (18,668 vs 20,211).

At the same time, on November 16, a total of 4,468 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up 97.3% over November 15.

