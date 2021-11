The Ministry of Digital Transformation is launching a children's COVID certificate in the Diia mobile application.

First Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksii Viskub announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Until the end of the week, in the next update of the Diia application, there will be an option to order a digital COVID certificate for a child," Viskub said.

According to him, parents will be able to generate a COVID certificate in the Diia application for their children over 12 years old who have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

To do this, the parent will need to go to the updated application and add the child's birth certificate, and then select COVID-certificates in the Services menu, where the child's COVID-certificate will appear.

From the age of 14, teenagers will be able to independently log into Diia using an NFC chip on an ID-card or biometric passport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the receipt of COVID certificates in Diia.

