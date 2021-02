The State Border Guard Service has banned Russian actress Glafira Tarkhanova from entering Ukraine for three years.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement by the State Border Guard Service.

"The Russian actress, who illegally visited the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, was found by the State Border Guard Service at the Boryspil airport. The foreign woman flew to Ukraine yesterday on a flight from Istanbul," the statement reads.

During border control measures, the servicemen of the Kyiv separate checkpoint found that a Russian citizen was illegally in Crimea last year.

She came to the peninsula in violation of the established order of entry and exit, according to available information, she took part in the filming of the Unsinkable series, in which she played the main role.

Due to the violation of Ukrainian legislation, the border guards brought the Russian woman to administrative responsibility under Article 204-2 COA, refused her permission to cross the border and banned her from entering Ukraine for a period of three years.

She was returned to the country of departure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, the State Border Guard Service banned Daineko, the soloist of the Belarusian group Pesniary, from entering Ukraine for three years.

