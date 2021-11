Program Of Payment Of UAH 1,000 To Everyone Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus Starts On December 19 And Wil

The program of payment of UAH 1,000 to everyone fully vaccinated against coronavirus starts on December 19 and will last until 2023.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, November 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The program will start working on December 19 of this year and will operate this year until the end of next year," the Prime Minister said.

He added that the Cabinet of Ministers intends to allocate UAH 3 billion for the program this year and another UAH 3 billion early next year with a possible expansion of funding.

The Prime Minister stressed that this is a separate program from the general fund of the state budget.

According to the Prime Minister, this initiative will support small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine, affected by the pandemic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a decision to pay UAH 1,000 each to all fully vaccinated citizens.

Taxes will not be charged from UAH 1,000 to each person vaccinated against coronavirus.

On November 16, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 18,668 over November 15 to 3,263,417, and the number of deaths increased by 769 over November 15 to 78,754; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 14.5%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 8.2%.

According to the report, as of the morning of November 17, a total of 3,263,417 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 78,754 deaths; 2,684,584 had recovered.

On November 16, a total of 18,668 new disease cases were recorded, 769 people died, and 20,211 people recovered.

Therefore, as of November 16, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (18,668 vs 20,211).

At the same time, on November 16, a total of 4,468 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up 97.3% over November 15.

