World Bank Retains Outlook For Ukraine’s GDP Growth In 2021 At 3.8%

The World Bank has retained its outlook for Ukraine’s gross domestic product growth in 2021 at 3.8%.

That follows from World Bank’s review entitled Competition and restoration of companies after Covid-19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The World Bank also improved the GDP growth outlook for 2022-2023.

According to the outlook, Ukraine’s economy in 2022 will grow by 3.5%, and in 2023 – by 3.7%.

Earlier, the growth had been expected to make 3.1% in 2022 and 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2021, the World Bank improved the outlook for Ukraine’s GDP growth in 2021 from 1.5% to 3%.

