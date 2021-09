Kyiv Will Host 10th High-Level Strategic Council Meeting Headed By Zelenskyy, And Erdogan Early In 2022

Kyiv will host the tenth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan early in 2022.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the main topic of his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu will be the security situation around the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Ukraine to take part in the 10th meeting of the Strategic Council.

