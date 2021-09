A new captive-bred panda cub was born recently in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, said the provincial forestry bureau, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Eight-year-old Qinling giant panda named "Ming Ming" gave birth to a female cub weighing 136 grams at the Qinling Giant Panda Research Center.

In 2021, the center witnessed the birth of five cubs, which raised the number of captive Qinling giant pandas at the center to 37.

The Qinling giant panda is a subspecies of the giant panda first recognized in 2005. It has a smaller and rounder skull, shorter snout, and less fur than the more familiar Sichuan subspecies.

