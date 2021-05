The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is developing a three-year gas tariff for the population.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since May 1, an annual product has been launched, which has set the price of Naftogaz for the population at (not) less than UAH 7.90 per cubic meter, and Naftogaz is further working on other products, for example, a three-year product that will have other conditions and a more fixed and understandable price for the population," he said.

Shmyhal added that Naftogaz also has a monthly tariff, and consumers can choose different options for themselves.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine gas supply company LLC is transferring its customers to an annual tariff Fixed with a price of UAH 7.96 per cubic meter (including VAT, excluding the cost of distribution and delivery) of gas from May 1.

On August 1, 2020, Ukraine terminated the provision on imposing Public Service Obligation (PSO) on the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company for the sale of gas to the population and launched a gas market for household consumers.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, transportation and storage of oil and gas, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

