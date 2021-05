The Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry states that premium-class fuel is not subject to the state regulation of prices for gas and diesel fuel.

The ministry has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Executive Order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine 2021 dated May 14 On Amending Cabinet’s Executive Order 341 Dated April 22, 2020 And 1236 Dated December 9, 2020 introduces ceiling trade mark-up on gas and diesel fuel,” the statement says.

According to the report, the force of the said Executive Order covers automobile gas of A-92 and A-95 brand as well as the diesel fuel from the list of socially important goods.

At the same time, the Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry noted that the requirements to the gas and diesel fuel are defined by the regulations as for the requirements to automobile gas, diesel fuel and may include a trademark.

"Thus, the setting of the ceiling trade mark-up does not include branded premium fuels with improved quality indicators and designations (marking) of which include a certain trademark, which is offered at gas stations for premium segment cars at a higher price than socially significant fuel," summed up in the Ministry of Economy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the WOG and OKKO filling station networks have announced a temporary suspension of the sale of premium fuels.

