The Cabinet of Ministers reappointed five members of the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company for one year.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting, five members of the Naftogaz supervisory board were re-elected for a period of up to one year," he wrote.

Shmyhal thanked the supervisory board for the decision to continue its work, ensuring the stable operation of Naftogaz.

"The government remains committed to further reform of corporate governance in accordance with the best international standards, where not only rights and obligations, but also responsibility for work are clearly defined," he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Clare Spottiswoode, head of the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, states that five members of the company's supervisory board have agreed to extend their contracts for one year.

On April 30, the Naftogaz supervisory board resigned.

The termination of the powers of the members of the Naftogaz supervisory board came into force on May 14.

On April 28, the Cabinet of Ministers reappointed the supervisory board of Naftogaz in the same composition and appointed the acting Minister of Energy Yurii Vitrenko as the chairperson of the board of the company.

