The National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (Energy Commission) has required gas suppliers to publish their annual gas tariffs for households from May 1.

The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the commission on April 7, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The introduction of an annual product for household consumers in Ukraine is a very important decision. An annual price will be introduced by default on May 1 and all consumers will receive it. This will save the market from turbulence. There will be one price," the Energy Commission’s Chairman Valerii Tarasiuk said during the meeting.

Gas suppliers that have been supplying or intend to supply natural gas to households from May 1 are required to publish the price of the gas that will be supplied as part of the basic annual offer and other information about the basic annual offer on their websites by April 25.

In addition, suppliers are not allowed to increase the price of gas supplied as part of the basic annual offer during the validity period of the basic annual offer (from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recently instructed Tarasiuk to hold a meeting with representatives of heating utilities to discuss mechanisms for launching an annual gas tariff for heat producers.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company favors introduction of an annual gas tariff and creation of a unified energy consumer base.

The Cabinet of Ministers recently instructed the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of the Development Economy, Trade and Agriculture, the Ministry of Social Policy, and the Antimonopoly Committee to develop a mechanism for introducing an annual gas tariff for gas supply companies.

