Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 42.4% To 9,084, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 19.6% To 262 On March 10

On March 10, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 9,084 over March 9 to 1,425,522, and the number of deaths increased by 262 over March 9 to 27,685; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 42.4%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 19.6%.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as of the morning of March 11, a total of 1,425,522 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 27,685 fatal cases; 1,210,246 people had recovered.

On March 10, a total of 9,084 new disease cases were recorded, 262 people died, and 5,330 people recovered.

Therefore, as of March 10, the number of newly-infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (9,084 vs. 5,330).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of March 11 was 187,591, up 1.9% over March 10.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (144,014), Odesa region (89,848), and Kharkiv region (87,697).

Besides, Lviv region has registered a total of 84,334 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 79,972; Dnipropetrovsk region – 76,954 cases, Zaporizhia region – 71,218, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 70,956, Chernivtsi region – 60,254, Zhytomyr region – 56,211, Khmelnytskyi region - 50,902, Rivne region – 50,524, Sumy region – 50,154, Cherkasy region – 50,130, and Donetsk region – 49,231.

A total of 47,770 cases have been registered in Poltava region, 45,371 cases – in Zakarpattia region, 45,066 cases - in Ternopil region, 44,412 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 43,456 cases – in Vinnytsia region, 41,701 cases – in Volyn region, 36,795 cases – in Chernihiv region, 22,060 – in Kherson region, 15,387 – in Luhansk region, and 11,105 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 9, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 6,377 over March 8 to 1,416,438, and the number of deaths increased by 219 over March 8 to 27,423; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 95.6%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 2.9 times.

On March 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 3,261 over March 7 to 1,410,061, and the number of deaths increased by 76 over March 7 to 27,204; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 41.5%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 28.3%.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources