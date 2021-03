In 2020, the revenues of the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE) decreased by 58%.

Acting Director of UkSATSE Andrii Yarmak said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"... Following the results of 2020, the number of flights in the airspace of Ukraine decreased by 58% compared to 2019, while the dynamics of flights remained at the average European level, within which the drop in traffic varied from 50 to 75%. The decrease in demand for air travel has led to the use of lighter aircraft by airlines, which also led to a decrease in the company's profitability, since our financial income depends not only on the number of flights, but also on the type of aircraft. As a result, last year UkSATSE received by 58% less income than in 2019," Yarmak said.

At the same time, he noted that 2020 was a difficult year for the entire global aviation community due to the reduction in the number of flights since March.

“This year was the most difficult not only for Ukraine and UkSATSE, but also for the entire world aviation community - the world aviation industry has not remembered such a destructive impact for a long time. If in the first two months of 2020 there was an increase in the number of flights by 7-10% (compared to the same period in 2019), then from mid-March a critical drop began, which reached 98% in April. Only in June there was a slight recovery on domestic lines, since July international communication began to resume," Yarmak said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January the Cabinet of Ministers approved the UkSATSE financial plan for 2021 with a net profit of UAH 4.13 million.

