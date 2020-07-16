subscribe to newsletter
Rada Appoints Shevchenko As NBU Head

Даша Зубкова
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed board chairperson of Ukrgasbank, Kyrylo Shevchenko, as the head of the National Bank of Ukraine.

A total of 332 parliamentary members backed the respective resolution 3387, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kyrylo Shevchenko was born in 1972.

He graduated from Kharkiv State Economic University, degree in economy.

He worked as an economist in the sector of investment operations, economist in a credit department, acting head of the credit sector department for attraction of credit resources at the Ukrainian Credit Bank closed joint-stock company.

Besides, September 1995, he had been a leading economist in the sector of credit resources at the credit department of the Aval stock post and pension bank.

Besides, December 2006, he had been working as the head of the department for normative standards, deputy head of the department for active-passive transactions, a deputy board chairperson and later the first deputy board chairperson of Finance and Credit Bank.

Before May 2009, he had been the board chairperson of the State Mortgage Establishment.

Between May and September 2009, he was an advisor of the prime minister.

Between September 2009 and April 2010, he was a deputy board chairperson at Ukrgasbank.

Since May 28, 2015, Shevchenko has been the board chairperson of Ukrgasbank as a result of an open tender.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, discussed the process of selection of candidates for the port of the NBU head.

On July 3, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dismissed Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Yakiv Smolii.

