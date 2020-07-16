subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Rada Apparatus Head Shtuchnyi Resigns - MP Kachura
16 July 2020, Thursday, 12:12 17
Politics 2020-07-16T18:30:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Apparatus Head Shtuchnyi Resigns - MP Kachura

Rada Apparatus Head Shtuchnyi Resigns - MP Kachura

Даша Зубкова
Rada, Verkhovna Rada, resignation, Verkhovna Rada apparatus, Viacheslav Shtuchnyi

The head of the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada, Viacheslav Shtuchnyi, has written a letter of resignation.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Kachura wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the published photo of the letter of resignation, Shtuchnyi asks to consider the issue of his dismissal from the post of the head of the Parliament’s apparatus in connection with the decision on the appointment of him to another position in a state body.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Rada appointed Shtuchnyi as the head of the Parliament’s apparatus.

Больше новостей о: Rada Verkhovna Rada resignation Verkhovna Rada apparatus Viacheslav Shtuchnyi

Rada Requires Candidates In Local Elections In Settlements With At Least 10,000 Voters To Join Parties, Lowers Deposit For Candidates 9-Fold
Cabinet To Divide Regions Into Green, Yellow, Orange, And Red Zones And Introduce Restrictions Based On Situation In Specific Settlements – Presidential Office
News
Border Guards Detain Bulgarian Citizen On Suspicion Of Violating Fire Safety Rules At Tokyo Star Hotel In Odesa 18:08
Rada Appoints Former State Space Agency Chair Uruskyi As Vice Prime Minister - Minister Of Industry 18:05
Zelenskyy Opposes Extension Of Coronavirus Quarantine By More Than 1 Month 18:00
Cabinet To Divide Regions Into Green, Yellow, Orange, And Red Zones And Introduce Restrictions Based On Situation In Specific Settlements – Presidential Office 17:58
Rada Requires Candidates In Local Elections In Settlements With At Least 10,000 Voters To Join Parties, Lowers Deposit For Candidates 9-Fold 17:56
more news
SPF Sells Dnipro Hotel In Kyiv To Smartland For UAH 1.1 Billion 18:41
6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 18:39
Austria Prolongs Ban On Air Traffic With Ukraine Till August 14:14
After Trip To Egypt And Albania Ukrainians Should Not Undergo Observation - Kriklii 18:37
NACP Sends To Court 2 Administrative Cases Filed Against Zelenskyy For Failing To Declare Significant Changes In His Asset Status 18:33
more news
After Trip To Egypt And Albania Ukrainians Should Not Undergo Observation - Kriklii 18:37
43.7% Of Kyiv Residents Would Vote For Klitschko In Mayoral Election, 10.4% For Eurolab Owner Palchevskyi, 6.3% For Deputy Health Minister Liashko – Razumkov Center Poll 18:18
Lviv Permits Operation Of Kindergartens From July 17 14:23
NACP Sends To Court 2 Administrative Cases Filed Against Zelenskyy For Failing To Declare Significant Changes In His Asset Status 18:33
6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 18:39
more news
Zelenskyy Opposes Extension Of Coronavirus Quarantine By More Than 1 Month
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok