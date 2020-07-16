Rada Apparatus Head Shtuchnyi Resigns - MP Kachura

The head of the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada, Viacheslav Shtuchnyi, has written a letter of resignation.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Kachura wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the published photo of the letter of resignation, Shtuchnyi asks to consider the issue of his dismissal from the post of the head of the Parliament’s apparatus in connection with the decision on the appointment of him to another position in a state body.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Rada appointed Shtuchnyi as the head of the Parliament’s apparatus.