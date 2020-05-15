Kernes Invited Jack Ma to Yaroslavskyi's Ecopolis HTZ

DCH owned by Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi has signed the Memorandum of Cooperation with ZTE Corporation, one of the largest Chinese corporations. This is reported by both parties to the Memorandum.

Once the Memorandum has been signed, ZTE Corporation has become the first business resident of Ecopolis HTZ as a part of the industrial park (industrial cluster) and the technology park (IT and R&D clusters). The promising areas of cooperation include the establishment of the ZTE’s office, R&D center, and production site on the territory of Ecopolis HTZ.

Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi has thanked the ZTE management for their interest in Ecopolis HTZ: "I am extremely proud that we are launching this project today by signing the Memorandum with ZTE Corporation. I am sure that our cooperation will be fruitful, and I can assure that we are the most reliable partner for you." He has also voiced a hope for intensifying cooperation with Chinese business: "I hope other Chinese companies, such as, for example, the Alibaba Group founded by Jack Ma, a great friend of our city, will follow you. If you remember, I brought 150,000 PCR tests to Ukraine thanks to him, and we are all infinitely grateful for that. Thanks to him, we at least discovered what PCR tests are!" To recap, Jack Ma made a private visit to Kharkiv at the invitation of Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi in November last year. In particular, the Chinese billionaire addressed students of Kharkiv National University that awarded Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi with the honorary doctor’s degree and patron title.

Hennadiy Kernes, the mayor of Kharkiv, has confirmed that the city government is providing comprehensive support to the Ecopolis HTZ project being implemented as a public-private partnership. "I would like to thank Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi for his initiative and DCH for its continuous support in all matters related to the city and the country. The city will provide assistance; Ecopolis HTZ is included in the city development plan until 2030," the mayor of Kharkiv has commented. On his own behalf, he has also invited Jack Ma to come to Kharkiv and visit a large-scale IT&High Tech forum organized together with DCH: "I invite such a famous person as Jack Ma to visit us in Kharkiv. We owe him a lot during these pandemic times, since he has helped us a lot together with Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi. In the most difficult situation, at the very beginning, he donated 50 thousand PCR tests to Ukraine, and 5 thousand were given to our region. Therefore, I would very much like to personally invite him to visit Kharkiv with a different status."

Liu Jun, the trade commissioner of the People’s Republic of China in Ukraine and an honored guest of the ceremony, has praised the cooperation between ZTE and DCH. "ZTE is one of the leaders in the Chinese high-tech sector, DCH is one of the largest and most powerful business groups in Ukraine, and Kharkiv is known for its rich development resources that bring innovations. I do hope for a successful start of interaction between ZTE and DCH," he has commented. Mr. Liu Jun has also expressed his willingness to personally attend the opening ceremony of Ecopolis HTZ in the future.

In his welcoming speech, Xue Bin, the Vice President of ZTE Corporation, has emphasized the compliance of the Ecopolis HTZ project with the strategic priorities of his company. "It is a great honor for ZTE to become a part of the Ecopolis HTZ innovative business ecosystem. The key idea of this initiative is efficiency and high-tech development. And it is in tune with the ZTE’s main tasks in Ukraine and in the global market," he has highlighted. Mingxi Huang, the Director of ZTE Ukraine, has thanked Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi for the opportunity to become the first Ecopolis HTZ business resident and has stressed that ZTE Corporation is ready to offer its expertise to implement Smart City digital transformation projects in Kharkiv.

At the end of the online meeting, Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi has thanked the mayor of Kharkiv for his support at the city level and has emphasized the importance of Ecopolis HTZ for the economy of Ukraine as a whole. "Kharkiv is a leader in the innovation sector. I thank Hennadiy Kernes for the fact that the city constantly collaborates with us to make Ecopolis HTZ successful. I will definitely inform both the President and the Prime Minister about this project. I am sure they will also coordinate this project that goes beyond our city and reaches a national scale."

ZTE Corporation is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and corporate technology solutions for consumers, operators, private companies, and public sector customers. It is reckoned among the 500 largest companies in China and has 70 thousand employees (26 thousand work in R&D centers). In 2019, ZTE’s revenue amounted to USD 12.8 billion.

Ecopolis HTZ, the next-gen multi-industry business park, is a long-term investment project of DCH owned by Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi. It is planned to invest USD 1 billion and provide at least 10 thousand modern jobs in Ukraine due to the development of the industrial park, IT cluster, medical center, logistics center and trade cluster, agro-technology cluster, R&D and educational centers.