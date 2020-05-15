subscribe to newsletter
26.55 26.9
28.55 29.1
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Kernes Invited Jack Ma to Yaroslavskyi's Ecopolis HTZ
15 May 2020, Friday, 10:10 148
Politics 2020-05-15T13:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Kernes Invited Jack Ma to Yaroslavskyi's Ecopolis HTZ

Kernes Invited Jack Ma to Yaroslavskyi's Ecopolis HTZ

Николай Полищук

DCH owned by Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi has signed the Memorandum of Cooperation with ZTE Corporation, one of the largest Chinese corporations. This is reported by both parties to the Memorandum.

Once the Memorandum has been signed, ZTE Corporation has become the first business resident of Ecopolis HTZ as a part of the industrial park (industrial cluster) and the technology park (IT and R&D clusters). The promising areas of cooperation include the establishment of the ZTE’s office, R&D center, and production site on the territory of Ecopolis HTZ.

Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi has thanked the ZTE management for their interest in Ecopolis HTZ: "I am extremely proud that we are launching this project today by signing the Memorandum with ZTE Corporation. I am sure that our cooperation will be fruitful, and I can assure that we are the most reliable partner for you." He has also voiced a hope for intensifying cooperation with Chinese business: "I hope other Chinese companies, such as, for example, the Alibaba Group founded by Jack Ma, a great friend of our city, will follow you. If you remember, I brought 150,000 PCR tests to Ukraine thanks to him, and we are all infinitely grateful for that. Thanks to him, we at least discovered what PCR tests are!" To recap, Jack Ma made a private visit to Kharkiv at the invitation of Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi in November last year. In particular, the Chinese billionaire addressed students of Kharkiv National University that awarded Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi with the honorary doctor’s degree and patron title.

Hennadiy Kernes, the mayor of Kharkiv, has confirmed that the city government is providing comprehensive support to the Ecopolis HTZ project being implemented as a public-private partnership. "I would like to thank Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi for his initiative and DCH for its continuous support in all matters related to the city and the country. The city will provide assistance; Ecopolis HTZ is included in the city development plan until 2030," the mayor of Kharkiv has commented. On his own behalf, he has also invited Jack Ma to come to Kharkiv and visit a large-scale IT&High Tech forum organized together with DCH: "I invite such a famous person as Jack Ma to visit us in Kharkiv. We owe him a lot during these pandemic times, since he has helped us a lot together with Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi. In the most difficult situation, at the very beginning, he donated 50 thousand PCR tests to Ukraine, and 5 thousand were given to our region. Therefore, I would very much like to personally invite him to visit Kharkiv with a different status."

Liu Jun, the trade commissioner of the People’s Republic of China in Ukraine and an honored guest of the ceremony, has praised the cooperation between ZTE and DCH. "ZTE is one of the leaders in the Chinese high-tech sector, DCH is one of the largest and most powerful business groups in Ukraine, and Kharkiv is known for its rich development resources that bring innovations. I do hope for a successful start of interaction between ZTE and DCH," he has commented. Mr. Liu Jun has also expressed his willingness to personally attend the opening ceremony of Ecopolis HTZ in the future.

In his welcoming speech, Xue Bin, the Vice President of ZTE Corporation, has emphasized the compliance of the Ecopolis HTZ project with the strategic priorities of his company. "It is a great honor for ZTE to become a part of the Ecopolis HTZ innovative business ecosystem. The key idea of this initiative is efficiency and high-tech development. And it is in tune with the ZTE’s main tasks in Ukraine and in the global market," he has highlighted. Mingxi Huang, the Director of ZTE Ukraine, has thanked Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi for the opportunity to become the first Ecopolis HTZ business resident and has stressed that ZTE Corporation is ready to offer its expertise to implement Smart City digital transformation projects in Kharkiv.

At the end of the online meeting, Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi has thanked the mayor of Kharkiv for his support at the city level and has emphasized the importance of Ecopolis HTZ for the economy of Ukraine as a whole. "Kharkiv is a leader in the innovation sector. I thank Hennadiy Kernes for the fact that the city constantly collaborates with us to make Ecopolis HTZ successful. I will definitely inform both the President and the Prime Minister about this project. I am sure they will also coordinate this project that goes beyond our city and reaches a national scale."

ZTE Corporation is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and corporate technology solutions for consumers, operators, private companies, and public sector customers. It is reckoned among the 500 largest companies in China and has 70 thousand employees (26 thousand work in R&D centers). In 2019, ZTE’s revenue amounted to USD 12.8 billion.

Ecopolis HTZ, the next-gen multi-industry business park, is a long-term investment project of DCH owned by Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi. It is planned to invest USD 1 billion and provide at least 10 thousand modern jobs in Ukraine due to the development of the industrial park, IT cluster, medical center, logistics center and trade cluster, agro-technology cluster, R&D and educational centers.

Больше новостей о:

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 14.2% To 483 On May 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 17.6% To 20 – Health Ministry
Trump Asking Senate Approve Candidacy Of Dayton To Post Of U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 27 To 1,094 On May 14, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 26 13:13
Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Sanctions From Granddaughter Of Dictator Mussolini, Lucky Lands Founder Tokarev, And Ex-Owner Of Dynamo (Moscow) FС Fedorychev 13:10
Trump Asking Senate Approve Candidacy Of Dayton To Post Of U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine 13:08
SBU Dismisses Major General Shaitanov Suspected Of High Treason 13:06
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 14.2% To 483 On May 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 17.6% To 20 – Health Ministry 12:44
more news
Kernes Invited Jack Ma to Yaroslavskyi's Ecopolis HTZ 10:10
Domestic Flights And 42 Pairs Of Intercity+ Trains Will Be Launched At 1st Stage Of Resumption Of Passenger Traffic, Date Is Agreed With Health Ministry - Kriklii 13:32
Kyiv Subway Ready To Resume Work On May 25 18:38
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 5.2% To 422 On May 13, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 21.4% To 17 – Health Ministry 13:28
Stepanov Names 4 Criteria For Making Decisions On Quarantine Relaxation 13:36
more news
Rada Bans Return Of Insolvent Banks To Former Owners 17:40
Cabinet Increases Maximum Number Of People Simultaneously Staying At 1 Table On Restaurant Summer Areas From 2 To 4 17:46
Cabinet Adds Coronavirus To List Of Occupational Diseases 17:49
Cabinet Allows Taxi To Move Along Public Transport Lane 17:37
Rada Switching To Regular Plenary Sessions From May 18 17:43
more news
SBU Dismisses Major General Shaitanov Suspected Of High Treason
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok