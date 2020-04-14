US Department of State representative George Kent contributed to the embezzlement of US taxpayers' money through a shell company – Derkach

MP Andrii Derkach appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office with a statement outlining the facts of fraudulent use of financial assistance provided by the USA involving George Kent, the former Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. of the USA in Ukraine. A scanned copy of the statement is published on MP’s Facebook page.

According to Derkach, George Kent actually impeded the legitimate efforts of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies to investigate the embezzlement of American taxpayers' money. As evidence, Derkach cites a letter from George Kent to the Prosecutor General’s Office, in which he directly points out the inappropriateness of the investigation regarding the assistance received from the United States under the Support to the Criminal Justice Reform in Ukraine Program.

"With this letter, George Kent, in fact, covers the scheme of embezzlement of US taxpayers' money and illegally interferes with the activities of the law enforcement agency of Ukraine. And given that George Kent is now an officer of the US Department of State, and IDLO still performs the function of disbursing the US funds, there is a reason to believe that George Kent is actively contributing to the continued illegal misuse and money laundering through IDLO and Psymetrics-Ukraine LLC" – Derkach wrote.

Moreover, according to Derkach’s information, part of the data related to the illegal, in his opinion, disbursement of funds with the help of Psymetrics-Ukraine LLC was destroyed intentionally.

"449 kg of materials related to attestation of prosecutors and investigators of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has been destroyed on behalf of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. Psymetrics-Ukraine LLC was the actual executor of attestation. This company has not conducted any activities earlier and has never submitted tax reports. Moreover, during attestation in October 2019, the company changed its owner. Instead of psychologists husband and wife who founded this company, the person whose main activity is non-store retailing became the owner" – Derkach wrote.

Based on the foregoing, the Member of the Parliament claims that there is every reason to consider Psymetrics-Ukraine LLC a firm, created for a single purpose – withdrawal of US financial and technical assistance funds.

Derkach also notes that George Kent synchronized his actions with US Vice President Joseph Biden aimed to pressure former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin and his further resignation. Thus, according to Derkach, they wanted to prevent the investigation of the theft of American taxpayers' money, as well as the investigation of the Burisma case, where Joseph Biden’s son held a senior position.

The Member of the Parliament emphasizes that Joseph Biden, with the help of George Kent, tried to establish total control over the oil and gas production industry of Ukraine.

"Regarding George Kent's motives, investigative journalists have every reason to believe that the main one is that George Kent – while holding the position of Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. of the USA in Ukraine – personally promoted the initiatives and actions of Joe Biden and so-called representatives of Democorruption, as well as the laundering and misappropriation of US taxpayers' money received by Ukraine in the form of financial and technical assistance" – Derkach wrote in his statement.

Derkach also calls for the US Department of Justice to help in the investigation of the facts outlined in his statement. "Given that the funds disbursed through the criminal scheme are US taxpayers' money, I ask within the framework of international cooperation, to apply to the US Department of Justice with a request to review the actions of George Kent and the unidentified officials of the Law Enforcement Section at US Embassy in Ukraine responsible for the implementation of the Support to the Criminal Justice Reform in Ukraine Program and disbursement of financial and technical assistance funds" – Derkach wrote.

In addition to all this, according to Derkach, George Kent participated in the establishment and coordination of NABU operations, which in essence interfered with the 2016 US presidential election by publishing unconfirmed information about the Donald Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort.