Cost Of Servicing President Amounts To UAH 905 Million In 2019 And Planned At UAH 916 Million For 2020

The costs of servicing and supporting the activities of the President in 2019 amounted to about UAH 905 million, and in 2020 they are planned at the level of UAH 916 million.

This is stated in the response of the State Affairs Department to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The draft state budget for 2020 provided for an increase in expenses for the President by 4% to UAH 987 million, but Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly promised that there would be no increase.

As a result, the State Affairs Department approved UAH 916 million for servicing the head of state in 2020, which is by 3% less than in 2019.

At the same time, of the UAH 945 million approved for 2019, UAH 904.8 million were actually spent, which is less than the amount planned for 2020 – UAH 916.2 million.

Compared with the amount actually spent in 2019, in 2020 the largest increase in expenses is planned for the foreign visits of Zelenskyy and his delegation - from UAH 41.2 million to UAH 79.1 million, as well as for the maintenance of state residences - from UAH 108.9 million to UAH 120.1 million.

Cost reductions are planned for the presidential motor vehicle - from UAH 153 million to UAH 128.8 million, and for ensuring the functioning of the Ukraina state aviation enterprise - from UAH 223.8 million to UAH 206.2 million.

Funding for other needs in 2020 is provided at about the same level as in 2019.

So, a slight increase in expenses is provided directly for supporting the activities of Zelenskyy and the Office of the President - from UAH 313 million to UAH 316.2 million, for official and representative events with Zelenskyy's participation - from UAH 26.6 million to UAH 27.4 million and for permanent establishment of President in Crimea (in fact - in Kherson) - from UAH 6.8 million to UAH 8.1 million.

In turn, it is planned to slightly reduce costs for Zelenskyy's air transportation in Ukraine - from UAH 14.1 million to UAH 12 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget 2019 for the first time in 5 years provided for a 10% reduction in expenses for supporting the activities of the head of state.

From 2014 to 2018, the cost of servicing the President increased almost 4 times.