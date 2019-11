President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Ihor Sopel as the chairperson of the Ternopil Regional State Administration.

Zelenskyy introduced him during his trip to Ternopil region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Entrepreneur Sopel, 45, headed the Ahrobiznes limited liability company in 2010-2019.

Since 2017, he has headed the Football Federation in Khorostkov,

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, Zelenskyy dismissed Ternopil governor, Stepan Barna.