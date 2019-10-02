subscribe to newsletter
  PGO Investigating Issuance Of Hungarian, Romanian, Polish And Russian Passports To Residents Of Western, Donetsk And Luhansk Regions
PGO Investigating Issuance Of Hungarian, Romanian, Polish And Russian Passports To Residents Of Western, Donetsk And Luhansk Regions

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has opened a criminal case upon massive issuance of Hungarian, Romanian, Polish and Russian passports to the residents of western regions, temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the course of the investigation, the PGO had to be granted temporary access to the documents of the administration of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) as they contain information on distribution of foreign passports at a large scale.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2018, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) opened a case upon high treason over distribution of Hungarian passports to residents of Zakarpattia region.

