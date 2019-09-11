ECHR Starts Considering Case Ukraine Vs Russia On Annexation Of Crimea

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has started considering the case Ukraine vs the Russian Federation on annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The hearings started on Wednesday, September 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Government of Ukraine is represented by deputy justice minister / commissioner for ECHR affairs, Ivan Lyschyna, whose tenure expired on September 13.

The Ukraine vs Russia appeal was submitted on March 13, 2014.

In it, the Government of Ukraine states that starting February 27, 2014, the Russian Federation effectively controls the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Ukraine states that the violations are result of general administrative practice on the part of Russia.

The Government bases its position on several articles of the European Convention on Human Rights.

In particular, Ukraine states that facts of murdering of Ukrainian military men, employees of law enforcement bodies and civilians have been registered in Crimea, and full responsibility for them is on Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ECHR planned to start considering the Ukraine’s appeal on February 27 however, suspended the hearing for unknown reasons.