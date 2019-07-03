subscribe to newsletter
  • Finance Ministry: Ukraine Needs To Pay USD 2.7 Billion On Foreign Debt By 2020
03 July 2019, Wednesday, 18:56 10
Economy 2019-07-03T18:57:23+03:00
Finance Ministry: Ukraine Needs To Pay USD 2.7 Billion On Foreign Debt By 2020

Ukraine needs to pay UAH 70.2 billion or nearly USD 2.7 billion (at the National Bank of Ukraine’s official exchange rate on July 3) on its foreign debts by the end of 2019.

This is stated in data from the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is necessary to pay UAH 59.4 billion (about USD 2.3 billion) on the country’s external debt in the third quarter and UAH 10.77 billion (about USD 0.4 billion) in the fourth quarter.

Besides, Ukraine needs to pay UAH 74.4 billion on its domestic debts in the third quarter and UAH 72.25 billion in the fourth quarter.

In 2020, Ukraine needs to pay UAH 181.16 billion or USD 6.9 billion (at the National Bank of Ukraine’s exchange rate) on its foreign debts and UAH 170.72 billion on its domestic debts.

According to information on the website of the International Monetary Fund, Ukraine is due to pay more than 66 million SDR (special borrowing rights) to the fund in August, 410 million SDR in September, and 66 million SDR in November.

The National Bank of Ukraine’s exchange rate is UAH 3,627.7991 per 100 SDR on July 3.

Ukraine is due to pay almost USD 0.5 billion on its restructured Eurobonds in on September 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the NBU Council, Bohdan Danylyshyn, has stated that Ukraine is due to repay USD 1.8 billion in foreign debts over a period of three months in the summer and USD 1.7 billion in September.

