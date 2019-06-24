subscribe to newsletter
26.05 26.4
29.15 29.9
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Approves New Composition Of National Investment Council, Appoints Arakhamia Its Secretary
24 June 2019, Monday, 13:18 79
Politics 2019-06-25T01:45:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Approves New Composition Of National Investment Council, Appoints Arakhamia Its Secretary

Zelenskyy Approves New Composition Of National Investment Council, Appoints Arakhamia Its Secretary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved new composition of the National Investment Council and appointed David Arakhamia as its secretary.

This follows from respective presidential decree 423 dated June 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy has excluded the position of the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada from the National Investment Council and approved its new composition of 29 people.

by virtue of office its members are: Volodymyr Zelenskyi himself as chairman of the council; Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman; Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Yakiv Smolii; First Vice Prime Minister / Economic Development and Trade Minister of Ukraine, Stepan Kubiv; Minister of Finance, Oksana Markarova; and Minister of Justice, Pavlo Petrenko.

The Secretary is Arakhamia; deputy secretaries are Presidential Administration Deputy Heads, Oleksii Honcharuk and Vadym Prystaiko; Presidential Envoy Andrii Yermak; and Presidential Adviser Oleh Ustenko.

By agreement of the parties, the members are representatives of Ukrainian and international organizations and companies, business, investment experts, entrepreneurship development specialists, leading economists and financial experts.

In particular, they are: Chief Operating Officer for the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Stephanie von Friedeburg; President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Suma Chakrabarti; directors general of U.S.-based Bunge Limited Gregory Heckman; U.S.-based Holtec International, Inc., Kris Singh; U.S.-based Cargill Inc., Dave MacLennan; and Citigroup Inc.’s European office director general.

Other members of the Council are also director general of Arcelor Mittal Limited, Lakshmi Mittal and director general of Unilever N.V., Alan Jope (both companies based in the United Kingdom); director general of Engie SA Isabelle Kocher (the French Republic); board chairperson of Metro AG, Olaf Koch (the Federal Republic of Germany); President of Vitol Holding B.V. Ian Roper Taylor; and board chairperson of Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V.. Margarita Louis-Dreyfus (the Kingdom of the Netherlands).

Besides, the Investment Council’s members are: director general of Sumitomo Согр. Kuniharu Nakamura and head of the board of directors of Marubeni Corporation (both Japan), director general of Posco Daewoo Corporation Young-Sang Kim (South Korea), director general of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem (the United Arab Emirates), board chairperson of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Ahmet Akca (the Republic of Turkey) and President of Socar (the Republic of Azerbaijan) Rovnag Abdullaev.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced holding of an investment forum for restoration of Donbas in September.

Больше новостей о: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy International Investment Council David Arakhamia

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Dismisses Shmytko As Head Of SBU Directorate In Crimea 18:42
Zelenskyy Appoints Leros His Adviser 18:39
SBI Asking Court To Arrest Police Officer Suspected Of Murdering Civic Position Activist Komarnytskyi In Vinnytsia 18:15
Cabinet Ups Official Salary Of Kyiv Mayor And Chairs Of Regional Councils From UAH 15,400 To UAH 17,800 18:10
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
more news
The regulatory base for the launch of a new electricity market on July 1 is 100% ready - NEURC adopted the necessary regulations 17:32
Zelenskyy Approves New Composition Of National Investment Council, Appoints Arakhamia Its Secretary 13:18
Saakashvili To Appeal Against CEC's Refusal To Register His Party's MP Candidates 13:24
Kniazev Dismisses National Police Main Vinnytsia Region Department Head And Deputy Head Pedos And Sokirian Over Murdering Of Civic Position Activist By Police Officers 13:31
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
more news
Zelenskyy Relieves Zhytomyr Governor Hundych, Rivne Governor Muliarenko, Cherkasy Governor Velbivets, Appoints Acting Governors 18:02
PACE Refuses To Debate Downing Of Flight MH17, Russian Accountability For Nonpayment Of Membership Dues 18:06
Cabinet Ups Official Salary Of Kyiv Mayor And Chairs Of Regional Councils From UAH 15,400 To UAH 17,800 18:10
Kniazev Dismisses National Police Main Vinnytsia Region Department Head And Deputy Head Pedos And Sokirian Over Murdering Of Civic Position Activist By Police Officers 13:31
Court Of Appeal Unblocks Tender For Position Of State Customs Service Head – Finance Ministry 17:35
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok