Zelenskyy Approves New Composition Of National Investment Council, Appoints Arakhamia Its Secretary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved new composition of the National Investment Council and appointed David Arakhamia as its secretary.

This follows from respective presidential decree 423 dated June 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy has excluded the position of the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada from the National Investment Council and approved its new composition of 29 people.

by virtue of office its members are: Volodymyr Zelenskyi himself as chairman of the council; Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman; Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Yakiv Smolii; First Vice Prime Minister / Economic Development and Trade Minister of Ukraine, Stepan Kubiv; Minister of Finance, Oksana Markarova; and Minister of Justice, Pavlo Petrenko.

The Secretary is Arakhamia; deputy secretaries are Presidential Administration Deputy Heads, Oleksii Honcharuk and Vadym Prystaiko; Presidential Envoy Andrii Yermak; and Presidential Adviser Oleh Ustenko.

By agreement of the parties, the members are representatives of Ukrainian and international organizations and companies, business, investment experts, entrepreneurship development specialists, leading economists and financial experts.

In particular, they are: Chief Operating Officer for the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Stephanie von Friedeburg; President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Suma Chakrabarti; directors general of U.S.-based Bunge Limited Gregory Heckman; U.S.-based Holtec International, Inc., Kris Singh; U.S.-based Cargill Inc., Dave MacLennan; and Citigroup Inc.’s European office director general.

Other members of the Council are also director general of Arcelor Mittal Limited, Lakshmi Mittal and director general of Unilever N.V., Alan Jope (both companies based in the United Kingdom); director general of Engie SA Isabelle Kocher (the French Republic); board chairperson of Metro AG, Olaf Koch (the Federal Republic of Germany); President of Vitol Holding B.V. Ian Roper Taylor; and board chairperson of Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V.. Margarita Louis-Dreyfus (the Kingdom of the Netherlands).

Besides, the Investment Council’s members are: director general of Sumitomo Согр. Kuniharu Nakamura and head of the board of directors of Marubeni Corporation (both Japan), director general of Posco Daewoo Corporation Young-Sang Kim (South Korea), director general of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem (the United Arab Emirates), board chairperson of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Ahmet Akca (the Republic of Turkey) and President of Socar (the Republic of Azerbaijan) Rovnag Abdullaev.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced holding of an investment forum for restoration of Donbas in September.