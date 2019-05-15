subscribe to newsletter
  • Poroshenko Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language
15 May 2019, Wednesday, 16:54 41
Politics 2019-05-16T15:15:10+03:00
Ukrainian news
Poroshenko Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language

President Petro Poroshenko signed the law On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as a State Language.

The broadcast was conducted on his page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, on this historic day, I feel great pride and high honor to sign this document," he said.

The President noted that this law, as evidenced by the results of the vote, united the Verkhovna Rada, and not vice versa, as many were afraid of.

According to him, only pro-Russian political forces opposed the law.

"I hope that the new government also, having carefully analyzed the law, will implement it and support it, because this is a key statist position of the functioning of the Ukrainian state," the head of state added.

He personally thanked the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, for the active efforts that he made to pass the law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 14, Parubiy signed the law On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as a State Language after the Verkhovna Rada refused to cancel the voting results.

On April 25, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant law.

After that, the mother of the former Member of Parliament, Iryna Berezhna (Party of Regions), Olena asked the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to forbid Parubiy to sign the law, but the court refused her.

The European Union believes that the Ukrainian authorities should send the law On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as a State Language to the European Commission For Democracy through Law (the Venice Commission) before it enters into force.

