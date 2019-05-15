Trump Attorney Giuliani: U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Yovanovitch Resisted To Trump's Policies

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, says United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch resisted to the policies of the President Trump.

Rudolph Giuliani said this in an interview with Inter TV channel journalist Dmytro Anopchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The journalist posted the interview on his Facebook page.

According to Rudolph Giuliani, a year ago a congressman said Ambassador Yovanovitch had assured Ukrainian top officials that impeachment was awaiting President Trump.

According to Rudolph Giuliani, there were cases when Ambassador Yovanovitch provided Ukrainian authorities with incorrect information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it was announced in early May 2019 that United States Ambassador to Ukraine Yovanovitch would complete her mission in Ukraine in May.