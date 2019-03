The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has dismissed the criminal case upon alleged unlawful enrichment of Head of the Ukrainian Football Federation / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Andrii Pavelko.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the NACB.

According to the source, the case was dismissed under respective ruling of the Constitutional Court that voided criminal responsibility for unlawful enrichment.

The case had been investigated under Section 3 of Article 368-2 of the Penal Code since June 2018.

At the same time, the NACB continues the investigation into alleged declaration of false information by Pavelko (Article 366-1 of the Penal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2018, some mass media published results of their investigation under which Pavelko has undeclared housing and a Bentley.