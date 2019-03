SACPO Opens Case Against Sytnik Upon Willful Non-Disclosure Of Information About Involvement Of NACB Detective

Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi states that the SACPO has opened a criminal case upon Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau Artem Sytnik's willful non-disclosure of information about involvement of NACB's detectives in corruption in the sector of defense.

The SACPO head said this on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kholodnytskyi noted that the NACB has hidden 87 pages of the case materials on corruption within UkrOboronProm, which in particular, mentions taking bribes by NACB employees.

The SACPO head expressed his confidence that Sytnik was personally aware of bribery in the NACB.

Kholodnytskyi said he had opened respective criminal case and passed it for investigation in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI has started investigating alleged taking of bribes by law enforcement bodies for dismissal of cases upon embezzlement of public funds in the sector of defense.