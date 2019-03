President Petro Poroshenko is transferring his salary to the Poroshenko's Charity Fund.

This follows from the data posted on the public funds application portal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2018 and 2017 each, the President transferred UAH 270,500 of his salary, in 2016 - UAH 295,000, and in 2014-2015 each - about UAH 100,000.

At the same time, the State Affair administration refuses to tell who or what organizations Poroshenko transferred the salary to.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2019 envisions UAH 1 billion for the newly-established fund of the President to support educational and scientific programs for the youth.