The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine states it has terminated Ukrainian citizenship of a bishop of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate, Gedeon (Yurii Kharon).

Press service of the State Border Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The border guards have withdrawn an invalid document from the bishop.

Besides, their found out that the aforementioned person could have had citizenship of several countries.

According to the report, Kharon is engaged in anti-Ukrainian propaganda and is an active proponent of so-called 'Russian world'.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the bishop said that the border guards had deported him to the United States.

However, the State Border Service denied the case of the deportation and told about his voluntary trip to the Federal Republic of Germany.