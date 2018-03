Migration Service Checking Lawfulness Of Granting Ukrainian Citizenship To Foreigners

Politics

Russia Grants Citizenship To 85,100 Ukrainians In 2017

Politics

Poroshenko Grants Ukrainian Citizenship To 155 Syrians, 139 Russians In 2017

Politics

Saakashvili Receives Documents On Termination Of His Ukrainian Citizenship From Presidential Administration

Politics

Saakashvili Having No Documents To Appeal Against Poroshenko's Decree Terminating His Ukrainian Citizenship

Politics

Poroshenko Deprives 28 Persons Of Ukrainian Citizenship In 2017

Politics

Citizenship Of 87,300 Ukrainians Terminated Since 2005

Politics

Russia Grants Citizenship To 41,500 Ukrainians Since January

Politics

Russia Gives Russian Citizenship To Former Deputy Chief Policeman Of Odesa Region Fuchedzhy, Denies Ukraine His Extradition

Politics

Rada Committee Receives Poroshenko's Decree Depriving MP Artemenko Of Ukraine's Citizenship

Politics

Migration Service Confirms Presidential Decree Depriving MP Artemenko Of Ukrainian Citizenship

Politics

SACPO: Nasirov Has Not Surrendered His British Passport To Investigators

Politics

SBU Possesses No Documents Confirming Dual Citizenship Of Nasirov

Politics

Poroshenko's Draft Law Suggests Voluntary Dual Citizenship Of Ukrainians As Legal Ground For Depriving Them Of Ukrainian Citizenship

Politics

MP Artemenko Admits Having Canadian Passport

Politics

Russia Grants Citizenship To Nine Former Soldiers Of Berkut Riot Police Charged With Murder Of 48 Activists Of Euromaidan

Politics

NACP Begins Investigating Information That Family Members Of Several Officials Hold Vanuatu Citizenship