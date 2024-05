Share:













Copied



The pre-trial investigation of the tragedy at the funicular station in Kyiv, where an employee of the State Security Department killed a teenager on April 7, has been completed.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

"An employee of the State Security Department, being in a state of alcohol and drug intoxication, while moving in a funicular car, began to cling to passengers, including minors, for no reason. After leaving the car, a law enforcement officer approached the teenager and forcefully pushed him through the window. The boy fell, broke the glass with his head, getting a fatal cut in the neck. The minor died at the scene," the report said.

It is noted that the detainee was immediately suspended from performing his duties.

In the course of the investigation, the Bureau's investigators established that the deprivation of the minor's life was committed for hooligan motives, and therefore reclassified the suspicion to Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for life imprisonment.

After familiarization by the defense, the case will be referred to the court.

We will remind you that a video of the moment of the murder of a teenager by a driver of the State Security Department in the Kyiv funicular appeared earlier.