Death of mobilized man in Kryvyi Rih. Prosecutor's office tells about possible abuse of authority

Investigators of the prosecutor's office opened a case of possible abuse of official authority regarding the death of a mobilized man in one of the military commissariats of Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported in the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region.

Proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the abuse of official authority, which led to the death of a mobilized person. This threatens with 12 years of imprisonment, if the guilt is proven.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, announced that an investigation is underway into the failure to conduct a proper medical examination and timely and necessary medical assistance measures by officials due to the death on the first day of service of a man with epilepsy.

The Dnipropetrovsk territorial recruitment and social support center says that the a person liable for military service died on the territory of the Kryvyi Rih territorial recruitment and social support center as a result of a sharp deterioration in his health.

They claim that the mobilized person felt bad, they provided him with medical assistance, but while they were waiting for an ambulance, he died. It is claimed that there were no signs of violent death.