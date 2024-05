Cabinet abolishes restrictions on payments for import of goods and services

Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers has abolished restrictions on payments for the import of goods and services.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we cancel the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 153, which limited payments for the import of goods and services. This will open up new opportunities for Ukrainian entrepreneurs - to enter new markets, strengthen Ukrainian exports, create new projects and new jobs in Ukraine," he wrote.

Before that, the NBU said that it had abolished all foreign exchange restrictions for the import of works and services and allowed the repatriation of "new" dividends.

In connection with these changes, the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of February 24, 2022 No. 153 "On certain issues to ensure the implementation of imports" loses its relevance.

The NBU approached the government with a proposal to abolish it.

The NBU separately provided the opportunity for businesses to buy currency and transfer funds abroad to pay airport and port fees, fines, as well as membership fees.

This is due to the fact that the aforementioned government decree also partially contains relevant transactions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, Spain, China and Romania became the largest importers of Ukrainian grain, collectively these states formed about 44% of the value of all procurements of grain products in Ukraine.