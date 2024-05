Trump was warned: court will take him into custody if he continues to disclose information

Share:













Copied



In the US, the judge in Donald Trump's case regarding the payment of money to actress Stormy Daniels declared contempt of court: former US President disclosed confidential court information. Trump was warned: one more careless comment could land him in custody.

This is reported by Reuters.

Previously, Trump was fined nine times for violating the ban on speaking publicly about jurors and witnesses. And although each fine was USD 1,000, it didn't work. Now he was threatened with imprisonment for up to 30 days.

"I do not want to impose a prison sentence and I have done everything possible to avoid it. But I will do it if necessary," the judge said.

Usually, violations of the ban on commenting on a court case are punishable by a fine, but persistent violations, according to the judge, are "a direct attack on the rule of law."

The trial is taking place in the case of payment of money for silence to actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

It will be recalled that in April in New York, a trial began against former US President Donald Trump on charges of trying to bribe porn actress Stormy Daniels for not disclosing information about their relationship.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the US secret service, which is engaged in the protection of current and former presidents of the country, is developing a plan in case Donald Trump is sent to prison for one of the criminal cases currently being considered in court.

Former US President Donald Trump said in private conversations that he can put an end to the russian war in Ukraine by putting pressure on Ukraine and forcing it to give up part of its territories.