Cabinet postpones return of loans for farmers from front-line and temporarily occupied territories

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to prolong state portfolio guarantees for lending to farms that have lost potential collateral property due to military actions.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decision of the government, farms that have received loans by 2022 and are located in the temporarily occupied territories or where active hostilities are underway can delay their return until December 31, 2025.

Applications from farmers to continue lending will be accepted through the State Agrarian Register.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023 almost 14,000 Ukrainian agricultural enterprises attracted loans worth UAH 78.8 billion, which is 17.5% less than in 2022.