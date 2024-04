Share:













In March, Ukraine imported 168,280 MWh of electricity, which is twice as much as in February.

This is written by ExPro, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The largest volume of import per day was on March 26 - more than 18,000 MWh, and export - on March 5, 13,300 MWh.

"At the beginning of the month, Ukraine actively exported electricity, but after the resumption of massive russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, exports decreased to a minimum, and imports increased sharply. After March 22, a total of 116,400 MWh was imported," the publication writes.

In March, the largest imports of electricity came from Hungary (40% of the total), Romania (24%) and Slovakia (23%), while the largest exports of electricity were to Poland (41%) and Hungary (24%).

D.Trading, a member of the DTEK group, imported 73,000 MWh of electricity in March, which is 46% of total imports.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 26, it imported a record amount of electricity since the beginning of the year - 18,649 MWh from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova.