In April, the Ukrburgaz drilling division of the UkrGasVydobuvannya company reached record drilling rates.

This follows from a statement by Naftogaz group, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ukrburgaz, which is part of the Naftogaz Group, is breaking drilling records by drilling 40,059,000 m in April 2024. This indicator exceeded the maximum historical drilling achievement (32,423,000 m) during one year by 24%. of the month, set in November 2023," the message says.

According to Oleh Tolmachev, head of UkrGasVydobuvannya, in 2024, the company plans to reach a drilling rate of 365,000 meters.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the first three months of 2024, Naftogaz increased gas production by 12% to 3.5 billion cubic meters.

Naftogaz plans to extract 15 billion cubic meters of gas in 2024 at the expense of the companies UkrGasVydobuvannya and Ukrnafta.

In 2023, UkrGasVydobuvannya produced 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas, and Ukrnafta - increased gas production by 6% to 1.097 billion cubic meters.