The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) allowed the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta to gain control over the network of Glusco gas stations.

The director of the company, Serhii Koretskyi, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Antimonopoly Committee granted Ukrnafta permission to concentrate on the assets of the Glusco group. Now the company has all the legal grounds to sign acts of acceptance and transfer of assets from ARMA (Asset Recovery and Management Agency), after which it will be able to start the actual management of the Glusco network," he wrote.

Koretskyi noted that, in general, the corporate rights of 34 enterprises, as well as immovable property in the form of gas stations, land plots and other assets, are transferred to the management of Ukrnafta.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, Ukrnafta and ARMA reached a compromise regarding the management of Glusco, the company paid UAH 21 million in guaranteed payments.

On September 12, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers agreed with ARMA's proposal to transfer Viktor Medvedchuk's assets to Ukrnafta under a special procedure.

At the same time, in August 2023, ARMA terminated the contracts with Naftogaz Oil Trading for the management of these assets.