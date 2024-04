Explosions heard in Simferopol and Dzhankoi at night; the Crimean Bridge closed

Overnight into April 30, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Simferopol and Dzhankoi.

"Explosions are heard in Simferopol, residents write," the Astra Telegram channel reported.

According to the SHOT Telegram channel, there were loud explosions over Simferopol and Dzhankoi. Anti-aircraft defense works in advance.

"According to SHOT subscribers, the first explosions rang out at approximately 1:25 a.m. More than ten loud bangs were heard in total," SHOT reported.

Dzhankoi is home to the occupiers' airfield, and one of the russian brigades is based there. Crimean chat rooms also report explosions.

"Something is exploding in Simferopol," residents write.

"Slept with the windows open, the curtains moved from the baboons. Simferopol," wrote a resident of the city.

"A lot was heard in the Dzhankoi area, similar to anti-aircraft fire," Crimean publications write.

"Vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily blocked," the Crimean Bridge Telegram channel reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, The Guardian, with reference to high-ranking officials of the State Security Service, stated that the Main Intelligence Directorate has almost all the components necessary for the destruction of the Crimean Bridge in the first half of 2024.

Also, the head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the aggressor state, russia, has almost completed the construction of a railway to connect with the southern temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. He noted that this could be a serious problem.