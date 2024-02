Ukraine nationalized oil and gas assets of russian oligarch Eduard Khudainatov for UAH 0.5 billion.

This was announced by the SSU press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the SSU's materials, the High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the Ministry of Justice's claim on the nationalization of the Ukrainian assets of the sanctioned oligarch from the russian federation Eduard Khudainatov. 100% of his share in the authorized capital of Alliance-Ukraine Oil Company LLC, which is estimated at almost half a billion, was charged to the income of Ukraine," the message says.

According to the investigation, Khudainatov controlled the Ukrainian oil trader through a number of offshore companies and controlled persons.

In this way, he hoped to avoid the nationalization of this asset after the full-scale invasion of the russian federation, while continuing to receive significant profits from the oil and gas market of Ukraine.

"However, SSU employees identified the identity of the real beneficial owner. The investigation also established that Khudainatov is one of putin's confidants, heads the russian oil and gas company NNK-Group and was a member of the board of directors of Rosneft. These two companies are one of the largest "sponsors" of the war against Ukraine. They regularly supply fuel and lubricants for the military-industrial complex and occupation groups of russia. Also, both companies transfer billions of rubles to the budget of the aggressor country every month," the message states.

According to the report, currently within the framework of the criminal proceedings initiated by SSU investigators under Part 4 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code (financing of actions committed for the purpose of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine), an investigation is underway to bring the russian oligarch to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

