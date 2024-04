Share:













Ukrnafta, the largest oil producer, plans to complete the rebranding of Glusco gas stations in April.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukrnafta began rebranding Glusco gas stations, which it received into administration by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers. It concerns 83 stations of this network. NAFTACard fuel cards and Ukrnafta coupons are already adopted for them all. In the near future, the rest of the company's services will work there, in particular, a mobile application. It is planned to complete the rebranding of Glusco gas stations in April," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Antimonopoly Committee allowed Ukrnafta to gain control over the network of Glusco gas stations.

As of March 1, the network of petrol stations of Ukrnafta unites 460 operating stations in almost all regions of Ukraine.