Number of bank branches down 30 to 5,108 in Q1

In January-March 2024, the number of bank branches decreased by 30 units to 5,108.

This is evidenced by NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of April 1, 2324, there were 5,108 bank branches in Ukraine.

As of January 1 of this year, there were 5,138 operating structural divisions of banks in Ukraine against 5,336 branches as of January 1, 2023.

Most of all, Credit Agricole Bank reduced its network - by 12 structural divisions.

In addition, Poltava Bank closed 9 branches, and state PrivatBank - 5 branches.

It should be noted that 45% of all branches account for 2 state banks: PrivatBank (1,127 branches) and Oschadbank (1,181 branches).

Among non-state banks, UkrSibbank (223 branches) and FUIB (222 branches) had the largest network.

5 banks out of 63 are operating without a network of subdivisions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023 the number of bank branches decreased by 198 to 5,138.

In 2022, the number of bank branches decreased by 1,349 to 5,336 units.

In 2021, the number of bank branches fell from 7,134 to 6,685.

In 2020, the number of bank branches fell from 8,002 to 7,134.