Number Of Bank Outlets Down 144 To 5,192 In Q1

In January-March 2023, the number of bank outlets decreased by 144 units to 5,192.

This is evidenced by NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the NBU, in the 1st quarter of 2023, the number of operating bank outlets decreased by 3% (-144) to 5,192 units.

The reduction was due to banks with private capital and foreign banking groups, while the network of branches of state banks did not change quantitatively.

During the reporting period, most of the bank outlets were closed in Kyiv (46 units).

The large number of closed outlets is determined by the liquidation of Ibox Bank (69) and Forward Bank (17).

On April 1, the regions with the highest level of penetration of bank outlets per 100,000 of the population are Kyiv (29), Poltava (20) and Odesa Regions (17), the smallest are frontline Donetsk (2), Luhansk (1), Kherson Regions (5).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022 the number of bank outlets decreased by 1,349 to 5,336 units.

In 2021, the number of bank outlets fell from 7,134 to 6,685 units.