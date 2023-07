Number of bank outlets down 39 to 5,153 in Q2

In April-June 2023, the number of bank outlets decreased by 39 units to 5,153.

This is evidenced by NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, since the beginning of the year, banks have closed 183 branches.

As of July 1, Oschadbank has the largest network of branches - 1,183.

In the 2nd quarter, PrivatBank closed 79 branches at once, they were reduced to 1,131 branches.

Raiffeisen Bank has 324 branches, UkrSibbank - 230, FUIB - 221, Ukrgasbank - 219.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022 the number of bank outlets decreased by 1,349 to 5,336 units.

In 2021, the number of bank outlets fell from 7,134 to 6,685 units.