Number of bank outlets down 198 to 5,138 in 2023

In 2023, the number of bank outlets decreased by 198 to 5,138 units.

This follows from a statement by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

As of January 1, 2025, there were 5,138 operating structural divisions of banks in Ukraine, compared to 5,336 outlets as of January 1, 2023.

Oshchadbank remains the leader in the number of outlets, with a network of 1,182 branches.

It is followed by PrivatBank with 1,132 branches (the network has decreased by 78 structural divisions over the year).

Raiffeisen Bank ranks third with 332 branches (+3 branches for the 4th quarter of last year and -18 branches for last year).

The fourth and fifth positions are held by Ukrsibbank (223 branches) and First Ukrainian International Bank (221 branches).

In 2023, compared to previous periods, the rate of optimization of the network of bank branches slowed down significantly.

In the 4th quarter, the number of structural divisions even increased - for the first time in over ten years.

The growth of the network of bank branches took place primarily at the expense of two banks - Asvio Bank and Crystal Bank, which increased their networks by almost half in the 4th quarter (+14 and +13 branches, respectively).

The same banks are leaders in branch network expansion for 2023.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, the number of bank branches decreased by 1,349 to 5,336 units.

In 2021, the number of bank branches decreased from 7,134 to 6,685.

In 2020, the number of bank branches decreased from 8,002 to 7,134.

In 2019, the number of bank branches decreased by 507 out of 8,509 branches.